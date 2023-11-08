loading…

Yemen’s Houthis claim to have shot down a US MQ-9 drone supporting Israel. Photo/Houthi Media Center via REUTERS

SANAA – Yemen’s Houthi militia claimed to have shot down a United States (US) drone off the coast of the Arabian Peninsula country, Wednesday. According to them, the drone was deployed by America to support Israel in its war against Hamas in Gaza, Palestine.

“Our air defenses were able to down an American MQ-9 (drone) while carrying out reconnaissance and espionage activities in Yemeni territorial waters as part of American military support for Israel,” the Iran-aligned group said in a statement.

The US military has not responded to the Houthi claims.

The Houthis are part of the “Axis of Resistance”, a group backed by Iran and opposed to Israel.

The Houthis have claimed responsibility for several drone and missile attacks on Israel during the Zionist military war with Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The conflict was sparked by an unprecedented Hamas attack on October 7 in southern Israel that killed more than 1,400 people and kidnapped hundreds.

Israel responded with a relentless bombing campaign and ground invasion of Gaza, aimed at destroying Hamas. According to the health ministry in Hamas-controlled Gaza, the Israeli invasion has killed more than 10,500 people, most of them civilians.

“Hostile activities will not prevent the Yemeni armed forces from carrying out military operations against the Israeli entity and its oppression of the Palestinian people,” read the Houthi statement, as quoted by AFP, Thursday (9/11/2023).

The Houthi group, which opposes government forces in Yemen, took control of the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, in 2014.

