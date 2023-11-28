loading…

The Houthi militia in Yemen denies hijacking ships in the Gulf of Aden. Photo/Anadolu

GAZA – Yemen’s Houthi group denies involvement in maritime piracy in the Gulf of Aden, and insists that their actions target Israeli ships.

This statement came in response to the United States’ announcement that two ballistic missiles were launched from Houthi-controlled territory in Yemen towards an American naval destroyer in the Gulf of Aden.

Abdulmalik Al-Ajri, a member of the Houthi political bureau and negotiating team, wrote in hostile Israeli ships.”

He dismissed the US accusations as ridiculous drama or an admission that the fragile situation in the occupied territories (under the control of the Arab coalition) and neighboring Yemeni regional waters provided a suitable stage for piracy and terrorist groups.

“It shows the responsibility that falls on them” to the occupying forces (referring to the Arab coalition),” said Al-Ajri, reported by Anadolu.

Meanwhile, the United States said that a group of attackers who tried to seize an Israel-linked cargo ship at the weekend were likely Somali pirates and not Houthi fighters from neighboring Yemen.

Speaking on Monday, Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Patrick Ryder noted that the US had not ruled out a Houthi link to the hijacking attempt carried out by five gunmen at the weekend.

“We continue to assess, but there are initial indications that these five people are Somalis,” Ryder said.

“Clearly the incident was related to piracy,” he added.

US Navy forces thwarted the capture of the Central Park tanker at the weekend after it was boarded by gunmen, who were captured after the US warship Mason arrived at the scene.

