Taylor Sheridan’s series for SkyShowtime (Paramount+) has become today’s most popular neo-western, but many series have preceded it.

The end of Yellowstone in 2024 is bittersweet news for many. The farewell to Kevin Costner as John Dutton It’s a blow for fans, but knowing that the universe of the famous Montana ranch will continue in a new follow-up series brings some hope.

Taylor Sheridan has managed to build an expanding universe full of stars like Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren, Sam Elliott or the aforementioned Kevin Costner. But Yellowstone’s pedigree goes far beyond its best-known faces.

We have an example in Teeterthe character who joined the ranch in season 3 and who is often difficult to understand when she speaks because of her thick Texas accent.

Teeter has slowly become a regular character in the serie from SkyShowtime, but it’s on your actress, Jennifer “Jen” Landonwho we want to talk to you about.

Jen Landon: heir to a lineage that breathes western

And the actress is the daughter of a television western legend: Michael Landon. The actor and director was one of the protagonists of Bonanzathe historic series where he appeared in 430 episodes over more than a decade.

Immediately afterwards, Landon moved on to another historical television series that, although it is not a pure western, does have many elements that draw heavily on the genre: little house on the prairie.

Although several of Michael Landon’s children appeared in the series, Jen did not, although she has more than removed her thorn in her role as Teeter in Yellowstone.

It remains to be seen if the new series that will continue after the farewell of Kevin Costner will feature part of the current cast, which would give Jen Landon the possibility of staying in the western genre through the promising television universe of Taylor Sheridan. You can watch all the episodes of Yellowstone, except for the pending finale of season 5, in the catalog of SkyShowtime.