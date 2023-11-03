After a long wait, we finally know when the final episodes of Yellowstone will arrive, one of the best recent series on television that will also have two new spin-offs.

Due to the current strike of Hollywood actors, several series of the most anticipated films have been paralyzed waiting to resume filming so they can be broadcast as soon as possible. One of them is Yellowstone, one of the great veins of SkyShowtime whose outcome will take place in its season 5.

Created by Taylor Sheridan and with Kevin Costner In front of the cast, the series has its plot focused on John Duttona man who owns the largest ranch in the United States, nicknamed Yellowstone.

Together with his children, John engages in an all-out fight against an Indian reservation and against the United States federal government, which is trying to expand the national park adjacent to the Dutton property..

As reported a few months ago, originally Paramount+’s plan was to launch the final season of Yellowstone this November, but amid the strike of writers and actors they have been forced to modify their schedule (quite a bit).

The Yellowstone universe continues to expand on SkyShowtime

As pointed out Discussing Film, the new release date for the final episodes of Yellowstone on Paramount+ is set for November 2024that is, we have to wait a whole year to see how the story of John Dutton and his family ends.

In fact, It is quite likely that in Spain we will have to wait a little longersince the series is broadcast on SkyShowtime, and its premieres generally arrive several weeks (even months) apart from their launch in the United States.

Although Yellowstone comes to an end, this television universe has only just begun, since The development of two new spin-offs has been confirmed, titled 1944 y 2024.

As can be deduced from its title, 2024 is the sequel with which Taylor Sheridan It aims to replace the original series starring Kevin Costner and which has closed after the actor’s forced departure.

For the moment we have to wait to learn more details about these new series, but surely all fans will appreciate that the Yellowstone universe continues with more productions, even if we have to wait a whole year to see the end of the original series.