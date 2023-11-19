Ilgaz has been arrested for fraud, bribery and corruption and, although initially everything was part of a plan by Yekta, that plan has ultimately gone wrong.

Ömer ends up confessing to his father that he is behind everything, something that scares the fake lawyer a lot since he is afraid of what he might do.

Ceylin threatens Yekta and he ends up confessing that his son is behind everything and that he is going to help her to prove Ilgaz’s innocence, although everything is for his own benefit since Yekta begins to distrust his son.

Tilmen begins to investigate him and reaches the boy’s mother… who they all thought was dead! The woman suffers from Alzheimer’s and is in a nursing home. The fake lawyer talks to her and tries to make her remember him by saying that he is Ömer’s father. The woman then tells him shocking news that Yekta could not even imagine: “My son Ömer is dead.” Yekta leaves there very shocked and with the doubt of whether Ömer is truly his son or not.

