The Ivorian was coached at Manchester City by the former Italian coach, who also wanted him at Inter. He leaves his post as deputy at Standard Liège

Standard Liège made the announcement on social media: “Our assistant coach has decided to join the coaching staff of the Saudi Arabia national team where he will meet Roberto Mancini, who was his coach at Manchester City from 2010 to 2013”. The assistant coach in question is Yaya Touré, who arrived in Belgium last year as assistant to Carl Hoefkens. “When Roberto asked me to join him for this important project, as difficult as it was to leave Liège – Yaya wrote on Twitter – I immediately understood that it was the right choice for me. I have always looked at Mancini with admiration, he has always been my master, and for this reason working with him and learning from him is the best I could ask for. Furthermore, I have always wanted to work in a Muslim country and now I will have the chance.”

In turn, the former Ivorian international, who Mancini often tried to bring to Inter, wanted to thank the Standard fans: “I will take some wonderful memories with me, your passion is fantastic. You welcomed me as one of your own and I will always be grateful to you.” Mancini left the Azzurri as coach last August, shortly after becoming coach of the Saudis.

His team’s first outings were disappointing: 3 defeats against Bolivia, Costa Rica and South Korea and a draw against Nigeria. The first official match will see Saudi Arabia host Pakistan on Thursday for the qualifiers for the next World Cup. Followed by the trip to Jordan on Tuesday 21 November.

November 4 – 12.42pm

