It is not the first time since Final Fantasy Tactics that more speculation has been sown about the possibility of seeing remasters of these titles. The information that we received some time ago pointed to this, although now we have contradictory statements.

Yasumi Matsuno from Square Enix, linked to titles such as Vagrant Story and Final Fantasy XII, has now denied that there are plans to remaster Final Fantasy Tactics. Although Your answer rules out a remastering, the game was featured in Nvidia’s leak, which turned out to be mostly accurate. Furthermore, he himself dropped some hints in the past.

To this we must add the previous indications: that Nvidia GeForce database for PC where a Final Fantasy Tactics Remaster was on the list along with more official surveys that point to a remaster. And the subsequent ones of its developers too.

You already know that there are many Final Fantasy Tactics fans who They are excited and want a remaster of the game. Over the years, there has been a huge demand from the gaming community for the original game to be updated and improved. Final Fantasy Tactics has gained cult status due to its deep strategic gameplay, captivating story, and memorable characters.

Fans would appreciate a remaster that improves graphics and visual quality, as well as possible gameplay improvements and game balance adjustments. It is true that many hope that a remaster will provide a renewed experience of the game, while maintaining its original essence and charm. Director and writer Yasumi Matsuno’s tweet has further fueled the hopes and expectations of Final Fantasy Tactics fans.

