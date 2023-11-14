Nebahat is still determined to separate her son from Asiye. To do this, she looks for any excuse, such as the dinner at a restaurant that ended with the two young people dancing flamenco, so that Yasmin and Doruk meet and love arises between them. She is convinced that Ahmet’s daughter is the perfect girl for her son!

Nebahat gets Doruk hired as a gym instructor and does not hesitate to tell Yasmin to go there and spend more time together. The young people agree and in the end Yasmin ends up taking him by taxi back home.

Meanwhile, Asiye decides to go ask Doruk for forgiveness. The young woman had gotten angry with him when she discovered that her boyfriend had gone to dinner with Yasmin and then she was very unfair to him because of her jealousy.

What the young woman couldn’t imagine was that when she arrived at Doruk’s house… she would catch him hugging Yasmin! Young Yilmaz pretends to sprain her ankle and hugs Akif’s son. Just then Asiye arrives and misinterprets everything thinking there could be something more between them! What will happen when he realizes that things are not as they seem?

