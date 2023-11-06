Yamaha Ténéré 700 Explore it is the version of Iwata’s endurona designed for maximum comfort. The technical basis of the bikes does not change compared to the standard version, with the 689 cc CP2 parallel twin engine embraced by the double cradle frame, but this version comes with a lower seat (860 mm from the ground), large windscreen, quickshifter and side cases.

For 2024 the technical basis of the bike does not change (all the details here), but the Ténéré 700 Explore receives a new gray graphics called “Tech Kamo” and gold-colored anodized wheels.

On the following pages you will find the details of this model and its price.