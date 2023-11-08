Three GYTR kits dedicated to the Yamaha Ténéré 700 World Raid: the Performance includes a complete Akrapovic titanium exhaust, air filter, airbox and ECU control unit to increase the maximum power up to 9 HP. We then have a one-piece saddle that is 25 mm higher, larger footrests and a new clutch cover for faster maintenance. The second kit is called Handling and includes 48 mm KYB fork, billet triple clamps, adjustable steering damper, Paioli mono, Haan wheel hubs machined from billet and Excel rims, new front Brembo brake calipers and 300 mm Braking discs, control unit to exclude ABS and immobilizer, oversized water radiator, separate oil radiator and high front mudguard. The latest kit, the Rally, for racing: roadbook holder turret, oversized front and rear tanks (capacity up to 37.6 litres), carbon-Kevlar sump guard, LED headlight and windshield. Some parts of these kits can also be used on the Ténéré 700