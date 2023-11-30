The PG-1 was announced in Thailand and cleverly fits in between two Honda models that are highly appreciated in Asia, the CT-Hunter 125 and the Cross Cub 110. Like the first it has an adventure aesthetic, like the second it has a mini cubic capacity

Personally, every time I come across this type of scooter I find myself perplexed because they are not offered on our market. Of course, Honda gave me satisfaction with Monkey and Dax and Suzuki had once done so with the VanVan, but perhaps there are few of us here in the country who are inexplicably attracted to this genre which is halfway between the motorbike and the moped, between the adventure bike and the baker’s scooter. A niche which in certain geographical areas such as South East Asia is not a niche at all… In the last few hours the new one has been added to the list of models I would like to try Yamaha PG-1 announced by Yamaha Thailand and which should make its official debut at the Thai Motor Expo 2023 which will open its doors from November 30th until December 12th. At first glance it closely resembles the best-known one Honda CT125 Hunter although there is no lack of original aesthetic ideas it must be said. The Honda model, to tell the truth, has recently experienced success beyond expectations not only in Asia but also in places where no one would ever say so, such as the United States for example. In reality, however, the real rival of this new PG-1 is another Honda model, the Cross-Cub which is a crossover version of the famous 110 cc Cub. All these comparisons only to better frame a particular product and which – as usually happens with those who arrive later – seems to carry out the theme assigned to it very well.

Lo Yamaha PG-1 is based on the same 114 cc air-cooled horizontal single-cylinder engine that equips the Finn, a scooter dedicated to commuting of which it represents the most adventurous version. You can choose whether to have it with alloy or spoked wheels and for now we only know the price of the first case, i.e 48,700 baht which would be approximately 1,264 euros. Reservations have already been opened although the price list has not yet been published and Yamaha Thai has been a bit stingy in disseminating information. However, we know that there will be four colors: Chill Blue, Humming Brown, Vivid Yellow or Cool Black. And we also know that an exclusive bonus is offered for the first 100 buyers who pre-order it by December 11, 2023. For them there is a discount of 5,000 baht on the kits Wanderlust Camper o Naughty Tracker as well as a free t-shirt and cap. The Wanderlust Camper package includes hand guards, hand guard covers, a black brake lever, a USB charger, a blacked-out front rack kit, a heavy-duty rear rack kit, a silver exhaust guard and subframe kit, and a black leg guard. Instead the Naughty Tracker package includes a specific license plate holder, a hand guard set, a front license plate kit, a raised front fender kit, a side license plate kit for a retro look, silver exhaust protector, silver skid plate, and a black subframe kit.

Beyond the specifications of each kit, the names themselves make us fantasize about a wild use of this little PG-1. And how would you use it? Would you be more of a Wanderlust Camper or a Naughty Tracker? But above all, would you like to see it in Italy too?