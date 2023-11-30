We went to the Yamaha MX Pro Tour in Ottobiano. An unmissable opportunity to test Yamaha’s motocross range

November 30, 2023

For several years Yamaha organize l’Mx Pro Tour and makes the complete range of the following season available to all fans of the piece. This year’s event was organized on the prestigious track of Ottobian in the province of Pavia. Loyal customers or any future buyers will thus have the opportunity to get a more precise idea on the choice of future vehicles. The motorbikes are new and available there are technicians of the Japanese company to create an immediate set-up for your needs.

We can leave from the small 125 to then end with the queen 450but this year the protagonist is the brand new one YZ250F, completely revised both in terms of chassis and ergonomics, looks a lot like its older sister. We have already told you about it in all the details, you can find the video and the dedicated article here.

This year together all’Mx Pro Tour was given the opportunity to try also the entire ATV rangein a circuit created specifically for these vehicles in order to test them as best as possible.

To participate it is very simple, you need to register on the Yamaha website and show up on the chosen day and time on the track wearing the classic cross suit. What are you waiting for? Stay updated on the Yamaha website and sign up.