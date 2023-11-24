Within the framework of the seventh edition of the International Author Film Festival (FIC Author)which takes place from November 23 to 26 and whose directors are Jerzain Ortega and Rolando Ruizthe Mexican actress Yalitza Aparicio was recognized for her contributions to cinema this Thursday night at the Cinematographer from the University of Guadalajara (UdeG) where he presented the horror film “Presencias” together with the production company Dear Contantine. The film is directed by Luis Mandoki and is available in ViX.

Previously, the original star of Oaxacaoffered a talk with the Guadalajara media where she spoke about her foray as executive producer of the film “Bonded”which according to what is spread on specialized film sites, is a joint project with the production house Infinity Hill, whose theme will be labor exploitation and migration.

They participate in the cast Diego Calva, Paulina Gaitán, Jason Patric, Alfredo Castro, Renata Vaca and Ari López. The film is scheduled to be released in 2024. Yalitza points out that serving as a producer has to do with the same line in which she decides on the projects in which she wants to act, and that is that they mean something to her personally and They also add to your career.

“I had the opportunity to talk with some of the actors to learn their stories and it is incredible how there are still people who dedicate themselves to their projects,” she highlighted, in addition to the fact that the story of the film also captivated her. “We are used to seeing common stories like you leave your country in search of a better opportunity and someone else saves you, but no, this is very different, they would have to see it for us to have a talk based on this project.”

Furthermore, she highlights that the decision that also led her to be on the other side, “It is because I always have the opportunity to talk to all the people who are part of a project and how, thanks to this network that exists, more points can be reached.”

Also during the conversation with the media, Yalitza urged the public to consume more Mexican cinema. “Very good cinema is made, but it is not consumed, it is something that makes us reflect and think, because we can demand that it continue to be made of quality, but we do not consume it and if we are not part of this same circle, we cannot continue creating it “So, these opportunities will continue to exist as long as we continue to support ourselves to have this position globally.”

He shared that it is very good that the national audience consumes films from other parts of the world, “but we also have to give what we have a chance and have it created here, not only demand it, but also support it.”

Finally, she made it clear that she is open to telling good stories, whether in genres such as horror, comedy, drama or any other genre that challenges her.

