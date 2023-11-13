Suara.com – Mercedes-Benz Club Indonesia held the XVIII National Jamboree last weekend (10-12/11/2023) with the theme “Make History, Unity for Indonesia” or Make History, Unite for Indonesia, as a form of the spirit of unity for Indonesia which lifts the spirit of togetherness among Mercedes-Benz lovers and other automotive enthusiasts.

Quoted from the official release of PT Mercedes-Benz Distribution Indonesia as received Suara.com, this event is open to all groups. Emphasizing enthusiasm for the automotive world, filled with various competitions and full of donations or charity goals.

Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Coupe or known as the Mercedes-Benz Gullwing which was produced around 1954-1957 (PT MBDI)

The meeting of Mercedes-Benz clubs throughout Indonesia was staged at the Eduterium of Muhammadiyah University, Surakarta, Solo. More than 100 Mercedes-Benz automotive clubs from various corners of the country and more than 10 international automotive clubs participated. Total visitors reached 10 thousand, plus 5,000 automotive club members.

“PT Mercedes-Benz Distribution Indonesia is very happy to be able to once again support the XVIII National Jamboree activities organized by the Mercedes-Benz Club Indonesia. “This activity is clear evidence of the love of Mercedes-Benz owners and loyal customers,” said Kariyanto Hardjosoemarto, Sales and Marketing Director, PT Mercedes-Benz Distribution Indonesia.

According to PT MBDI, the theme of this year’s Mercedes-Benz National Jamboree is in line with the spirit of togetherness of thousands of Mercedes-Benz fans in Indonesia who gather together to strengthen their relationships.

“We are proud of the good cooperation and efforts of the Mercedes-Benz Club Indonesia members who have succeeded in holding the XVIII National Jamboree in the city of Solo. We hope that the various activities offered will be enjoyed by visitors and that the spirit of unity can also be felt during the XVIII National Jamboree. he added.

The activities that were present at the XVIII National Jamboree included the Mercedes-Benz Club Gathering, Car Show, Car Experience, Parts and Accessories bazaar, free car engine inspection, culinary festival, various inter-club competitions, charity activities, and performances. from the famous band, Yovie & Nuno.

PT Mercedes-Benz Distribution Indonesia itself is now under the umbrella of Inchcape, a leading global automotive distributor company, operating on six continents. Its mission is to create sustainable growth and always rely on the ability to understand market conditions, apply advanced technology systems based on data analysis.