A few months ago Elon Musk, the new owner of the social network Twitternow known as X, promised that the platform would also offer a job search tool so that we could apply to companies that interested us in a quick, simple and direct way.

After various tests, X’s job search tool, the old Twitter, is now available on the web, and its operation is as simple as it is basic, at least for now.

To access it, you simply have to go to this website and enter the job you are looking for in the “keyword” field and also the location where you would like to work.

There are quite a few job offers currently available, especially from Tesla, SpaceX and Neuralink, but there are also other companies that might interest you.

In fact, we even have Tesla job offers in our country, so you can access them directly, although we will tell you that the entire list of offers acts as simple shortcuts.

This means that at the moment this first version of the X job search tool only lists available jobs, but when you click on them, we are redirected to the third party website so that we can send the resume or fill out the corresponding applications.

So for now this job search tool Elon Musk It is simply an aggregator of jobs and little else, although the company had previously promised that they could be applied directly to jobs from the platform itself.

X was previously testing different job cards, so that Twitter accounts that were looking for candidates could be more attractive in these applications.

