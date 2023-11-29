China wants to stand up to Tesla, and Xpeng is one of the main weapons it has to achieve this. Xiaopeng Motors, a Chinese company with just under ten years of existence, has launched the X9 in its native country, a luxury electric minivan with configurations of more than 500 hp.

Although there is no official information about its possible arrival in Spain, it is worth knowing Xpeng’s proposal for electric minivans. The company is beginning to expand throughout Europeand we may not be so far from seeing their cars on our roads.

The Xpeng X9 was launched at the Guanghzou Motor Show a few days ago. This is the company’s first electric family car, a huge minivan. 5.29 meters long, 1.99 meters wide and 1.78 meters long. Despite these tremendous dimensions, the aerodynamic coefficient is brutal: it has a cx of 0.227. It has a wheelbase of 3.16 meters and has seven seats spread over three rows. It is also possible to adopt a 2+2 configuration for the seats and increase the size of the trunk.





But let’s talk about its technology. Battery configurations go through two capacities: 84.5 y 101.5 kWh. In the latter case, the company promises up to 702 kilometers of autonomy, yes, under the Chinese homologation cycle (more optimistic than the European one).

The engine is a configuration with 235 kW (320 HP). If we don’t have enough, it is possible to equip it with a second 135 kW (184 HP) motor. The joint power is 504 CVa barbaric figure considering that we are talking about a family vehicle.

Inside, we are looking at a beast equipped with LEDs, integrated 21-inch television, huge central screen, ADA systems, wireless chargers, etc. A deployment of technology to complete the set.

The price in China for this car is 49,900 euros at the exchange rate, 388,000 yuan. A figure that seems far from what we would see in the proposal setting foot in Europe.

