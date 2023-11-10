Actress Xochitl Gomez who plays America Chavez in the UCM talks about the post-credits scene of The Marvels.

Warning SPOILERS. The movie The Marvels has just arrived in theaters and has a scene that is not exactly post-credits since it is simply at the end, but it fulfills a similar function. In it we can see Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) recruiting Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) for a new team in clear reference to the Young Avengers. But… How does this affect Xochitl Gomez?

If they really make a Young Avengers movie, they will probably introduce characters we’ve already seen in other installments. Such as Ms. Marvel, Kate Bishop, Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), Kid Loki, Love (India Rose Hemsworth), the children of Scarlet Witch or Prince T’Challa II (Divine Love Konadu-Sun). On this list, of course, America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) cannot be missing.

Now, the actress reacts to that scene.

“It would be great to have a fairly young and diverse cast. The very idea of ​​that is pretty impressive. Just knowing that we all support each other. And I saw Kathryn Newton, she came to Dancing With the Stars. It’s just one of those things that would be nice to have, a completely fun time.”

Marvel Studios

For now, we do not know when Xochitl Gomez will return to Marvel Studios, since they have not confirmed Doctor Strange 3, although we hope to see her in Avengers: Secret Wars, since they will bring together a large number of characters. Meanwhile, we can see her in the film Ursa Major by the Baker brothers, where a mother and daughter fight to survive on a terraformed planet while hiding from a group of relentless hunters. Jessica Biel and Kid Cudi also stand out in the cast.

While we wait to find out Marvel Studios’ plans for the character of Xochitl Gomez, we can see his performance in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) on Disney Plus with this link.

Source CB.