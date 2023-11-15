The Chinese technology giant, Xiaomiknown for its dominance in the smartphone market, has taken an important step towards electric mobility with the launch of its first electric car, the Xiaomi SU7. Now, with the certification report we have more details, and the first official photos.

This Xiaomi electric car is not only a statement of intent in the automotive world, but also a significant advance in Xiaomi’s strategic vision of connecting personal technologies, vehicles and smart homes under the same platform.

The Xiaomi SU7, a five-seater sedan with a panoramic glass roofemerges as a direct competitor, due to sporty aesthetics, with the Tesla Model S.

Although Xiaomi has not explicitly confirmed it, everything indicates that the SU7 will incorporate the HyperOS operating system, designed to connect personal devices, cars and smart home products, within a unified ecosystem.

The manufacturing of the SU7 is carried out by Beijing Automotive Industry Holding Co. (BAIC), a leading Chinese government-owned automaker. Despite the collaboration, the design and specifications of the vehicle bear the Xiaomi hallmark.

Xiaomi electric car details: SU7

Regarding its dimensions, The Xiaomi SU7 measures 4.99 meters long, 1.96 meters wide and 1.4 meters high. Which puts it in the category of sedans average size.

Con a weight of around 1,980 kilograms, the vehicle will house an electric motor of 220 or 275 kW of power, depending on the version chosen. This will allow a maximum speed of 210 kilometers per hour, although it will be electronically limited.

The Xiaomi SU7 will be available in three versions: Xiaomi SU7, Xiaomi SU7 Pro y Xiaomi SU7 Max. The most powerful model, the Xiaomi SU7 Maxfeatures a sporty design with exclusive features such as yellow-painted brake calipers and carbon fiber-covered rearview mirrors.

In terms of autonomy and battery capacity, Xiaomi has not revealed specific details of its electric car. They are expected to be on par with current battery market standards. A 100 kWh battery is rumored and a real range of about 700 kilometers with a single recharge.

The Xiaomi SU7 will go on the market in 2024

The launch of the SU7 is planned for the first half of 2024, although Xiaomi has not confirmed an exact date. Details on pricing have also not been provided, but it is expected to be competitive within the luxury electric vehicle segment in China and some information puts a range. about 40,000 euros on average.

Although the automobile market in China is increasingly competitive, with leaders such as BYD launching new models and global brands such as Volkswagen and Tesla presenting their proposals, The Xiaomi SU7 represents a bold step by the brand towards a more integrated and technologically advanced future.