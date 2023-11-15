We already know what Xiaomi’s next project will be like. And the technology giant has hit the table to announce its first electric vehicle design with the aim of carving out a niche in the automobile sector. The Chinese company is already immersed in countless markets and now wants to take another step to enter the maw of the electric car. In this way, there has been a leak of the new model that will go on sale on a date yet to be defined. But if you want to know all the details about its features and specifications, we will tell you about them below.

The Chinese mobile phone manufacturing company has a wide range of products behind it that cover several ecosystems. In this case, Xiaomi wanted to go further and meet a new goal that had been spreading its CEO Lei Jun since last August during an event. And Xiaomi has just presented its first electric vehicle, sharing all its features and how it will be equipped.

Xiaomi partners with Tesla

Xiaomi began investing in the electric vehicle project two years ago with the amount of 10 million yuan (almost 1.3 billion euros at the exchange rate) and in August of this year the company registered the domain XiaomiEV.com. Now, the Ministry of Information Technology and Industry of China has shown that Xiaomi’s ambitious technology for autonomous cars will be implemented in the Tesla Model 3 model which will of course be manufactured by Beijing Automotive Industry Holding Co (BAIC).

This design was previously known as MS11, and will now be officially named MS11. Xiaomi Su7. However, it is expected that more models will become SU7 variants, such as SU7 Pro and SU7 Max. However, it is not ruled out that BAIC is present in other car brands, since it also owns a 10% stake in its shares in Mercedes-Benz and it is very likely that we will see its technology circulate among the German manufacturer’s components.

Xiaomi electric car specifications

Xiaomi SU7 is an electric sedan with dimensions of 4997/1963/1455 mm and a wheelbase of 3000 mm. It will have two wheel options, 19 and 20 inches. The tire characteristics are 245/45 R19 and 245/40 R20, respectively. As for the powertrain, it has two alternatives: the RWD with a 220 kW engine and the AWD with 495 kW of maximum power (220 kW + 275 kW). Furthermore, in its low range, it has been calculated that the car has a weight of 1,980 kg and reaches a maximum speed of 210 km/h. For its part, the allta range will have a weight of 2,205 kg and the maximum speed is 265 km/h.

Also, some of these versions will have a rear spoiler. In the case of the SU7 model, the in-car system will be powered by HyperOS from Xiaomi, an internally developed operating system that can power both smartphones and cars.

When it will be for sale?

The four-door, five-seater model will begin mass production in December 2023 and the first deliveries will begin in fFebruary 2024. Despite this, nothing is known yet about its arrival in Europe, but it is possible that in the coming months we will have more information about it.