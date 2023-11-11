Every year in the last quarter Xiaomi makes a significant change to the Android mobile market, and that is when it presents its T line, currently led by the Xiaomi 13T Pro that has just gone on sale, but has already seen several offers.

The most important is the one right now on AliExpress, which is in full celebration of 11/11 and which has not only discounted this mobile, but has also activated a series of discount codes that you can redeem to make it even cheaper. To begin with, the 13T Pro hits its lowest price now at 509 euros.

It’s not bad at all even if none of the discount codes fit, but for example you can apply ES100 to reduce it by an additional 100 eurosand if it doesn’t work you can also try your luck with ES50, something more modest.

That said, they are codes that, as always on AliExpress these days, have very high demand and limited uses, so they may sell out very quickly. It’s better to hurry, although even if you couldn’t redeem them, the 509 euros it costs are not bad at all; On Amazon it is still around 700 euros.

Not only that but it is sold by AliExpress Plaza, that is, it Shipping will take only 3-5 days because the mobile is already in Spainthe main advantage of this section of the store in which there are only devices that are in Spanish warehouses.

To this we must add that by legal obligation, this purchase entitles you to the three-year warranty required for all new products in our country, so it can be said that all these are advantages that, at a minimum, set the conditions of sales on par with any other store.

However, for its price there is little doubt that It is the best offer on the Xiaomi 13T Pro that there has been or will be in many monthsand it is something that usually happens on AliExpress Singles Day.

120W of charging power and a camera that stands out

The pride of Xiaomi’s T range has always been photography, in alliance with none other than Leica, which is the one who provides the lenses and boasts spectacular results in any circumstance.

The 13T Pro was not going to be less and has cameras that are undoubtedly among the best in mobile telephony, at least on par with those of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, from what we have been able to verify in the analysis.

If you are one of those who take photos of everything and everyone, it is a safe bet within Android, since it is not just a good camera attached to a debatable mobile but it is a high-end premium with everything, with power to make Android fly and details such as ultra-fast charging at 120W.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost to you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can consult our affiliate policy here