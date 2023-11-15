There has been talk for a long time about Xiaomi’s first electric car. Although the project is no secret, the Chinese company has revealed a small amount of information about it, keeping to itself most of its secrets for later. This presumed plan, however, cannot be fulfilled perfectly, and here is why.

This Wednesday the first images and characteristics of the car came to light. And it’s not that Xiaomi has published them. It has been the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of China that, as part of the approval process for new vehicles, publishes a list of these on its website. This has not gone unnoticed at all.

This is Xiaomi’s electric car

The leaks in recent months have helped us get an idea of ​​the Asian firm’s car. Now, however, we have information coming from a local regulator, which allows us to get to know the expected project much more closely. The first thing we have confirmed is that it is a sedan and not an SUV.

As we can see in the images, the car has an exterior that conveys a feeling of elegance and quality, although its design lines are familiar to other proposals on the market. The car has four doors, five seats and features an impressive sensor panel located on the windshield.





The Xiaomi SU7, which is what the car will be called, has been presented to the regulator in at least two different versions. One of them will have the aforementioned sensor panel and another will not have it. This place, precisely, is where LiDAR and/or radars for driving assistance functions are expected to live.





We do not know, however, what level of assistance the company will offer. What we do know is that, as had been rumored, the vehicle will not be manufactured by Xiaomi. The person in charge of making the project a reality will be Beijing Automotive Industry Holding Co., mostly known as BAIC, that is, an experienced firm.





The process to obtain approval in China has also given us more interesting details. The 2.66-tonne car is expected to reach a top speed of 265 kilometers per hour. In addition, it equips Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. and BYD Co. batteries, depending on the motorization (double or single).

It’s no secret that Xiaomi has worked hard to develop a powerful ecosystem of products for its customers, which goes far beyond televisions, smartphones and laptops. Soon it will also have a car that will arrive in SU7 versions, the SU7 Pro and the SU7 Max. In addition, a Founders Edition variant will be marketed.

Images: Ministry of Industry and Information Technology

