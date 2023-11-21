It is the last to arrive (and to close the year) but that does not mean it will be left behind. We talk about LITTLE C65, a new entry-level range with really interesting features and an even more groundbreaking price if possible – especially now that it is on promotion for its launch. If you want to know everything about it, make yourself comfortable, we’ll tell you about its features.

POCO C65, giving more for less

The prolific family POCO from Xiaomi closes its doors for the remainder of 2023 with this new C65. There will therefore be no more releases between now and the end of the year, but, hey, given what you’ve seen, you probably won’t even care. And the new smartphone may well give you everything you are looking for if you were after the hunt and capture of an input device with features to match and, above all, a economical price.

We thus find a smartphone with a fairly large screen (one of the largest in the catalogue) with 6.74 inches and 90 Hz refresh rate. A MediaTek G85 processor works inside, a chip that is giving good results in the mid-range (compatible with 4G networks, not 5G) and that finds its thrust in a battery of 5.000 mAh with support for 18 W fast charging – although you should know that In the box the one that comes is 10W; Be careful with that.

With a fairly clean and attractive design, on the back there is two large cameras: one of 50 MP (with f/1.8 aperture) and another of 2 MP with macro function, supported by software with AI functions. On the front, it has an 8 MP sensor for selfies and video calls.

It has dual SIM, connectivity Bluetooth 5.1 and fingerprint sensor on the physical side button. It also comes with an NFC module and, to the surprise of many, even enjoys 3.5mm jack for headphones. MIUI 14, based on Android, is the solution that is responsible for managing all your resources.

Very reasonable price and promotion

Reading everything this way, it may sound like just another phone, but the interesting part comes from knowing its precio. And it seems that Xiaomi wanted to give it one last squeeze and ensure good sales for the remainder of 2023 by adjusting the cost of this new smartphone as much as possible.

The POCO C65 is available in three colors (black, blue and purple), with two configuration variants: 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and 8 GB + 256 GB.

The first, the POCO C65 6+128GB It has an official price of 149 euros, although it is now available with a promotional offer for only 129 euros which will last until November 27 on Amazon and in the official Xiaomi and POCO stores.

As for the POCO C65 with 8 GB and 256 GB storage, its official cost will be 169 euros, but again this week it is also on sale coinciding with Black Friday, so that you can purchase it until next November 27 for 149 euros both on Amazon and in the official Xiaomi and POCO stores.