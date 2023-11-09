Xiaomi is taking seriously the fact that HyperOS is its own operating system, despite the fact that its foundations are based on Android. New news arrives from China: unlock the bootloader it will be an odyssey in HyperOS and, if you do, you will not be able to receive operating system updates.

It is an important splash of cold water that closes the door to communities like Xiaomi.eu, which has been working for years on popular modified ROMs with a lower load of bloatware and proprietary Xiaomi services. The company wants HyperOS to remain unchanged, and the obstacles it will put in place to achieve this are not few.

This is how Xiaomi makes money – they attract you and trap you

First of all, in case you are not familiar with the term, the bootloader is the boot loader for Android phones. Its mission is to make certain checks when the device starts, as well as to give instructions to the system to boot. By default, it is always locked. If we unlock the bootloader we can modify this boot information, which opens the door to installing a custom recovery and changing the ROM.

Xiaomi has confirmed in Android Authority that unlocking the bootloader of devices with HyperOS will be synonymous with losing the possibility of receiving new operating system updates. Until now, as long as the original recovery was maintained, MIUI updates could continue to be received even if we had unlocked the bootloader.

The thing goes further, and is that even if we want to unlock the bootloader, the task will not be easy. For some time now, Xiaomi has put the time barrier. It was necessary to request permission from my unlock page itself, as well as wait a few days for the operation to be authorized.

The new conditions are the following:

Reach level five on the Xiaomi community website Perform a real verification of our identity Actively participate in the forum answering user questions We will only be able to unlock up to three devices a year Having the bootloader unlocked means not receiving system updates operational

These conditions, for the moment, refer to the Chinese ROM and are reflected within the bootloader unlocking policy in its native country. It is hoped that the European ROM may be subject to a somewhat more lax policy, although this is unlikely considering that the bootloader unlocking method is usually shared between ROMs.

