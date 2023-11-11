In this article, HobbyConsolas may receive a commission from your purchases. More information.

Like every year on this date, the prices of many Xiaomi products plummet, as well as other Asian brands that join with absolutely everything they have on AliExpress’s 11th of 11th, which is already underway and making people talk.

One One of those Xiaomi devices that has seen its price plummet is the Redmi Pad SEa very cheap tablet that is now even cheaper, and it can be yours in the 128GB version for only 144 euros by applying the code ES15.

It is a groundbreaking price if we look at what it costs on Amazon, which even with the discount included costs 166 euros, much more than on AliExpress right now. But not only that but its specifications are very top in several sections.

Xiaomi Redmi Pad SE on AliExpress Plaza

At ComputerHoy.com they were able to test this Redmi Pad SE with excellent results, especially for watching movies and series, where its 11″ screen with 90 Hz refresh rate gives everything it has, and it also has one of the latest versions Android available.

The processor is a Snapdragon 680, which is better than the one used by most Android tablets on the market, superior to the entry-level Mediatek Helio, although it does not match the Snapdragon 870 used by the Xiaomi Pad 6, more powerful but also more expensive.

It is used to play many Android games, perhaps not the most demanding ones, but most of the ones on Google Play, and also It has everything you need to be able to play through Game Pass with xCloud.

Comes from AliExpress Plaza: a guarantee of speed

This tablet is surprisingly cheap, yes, and it comes from AliExpress, too, but it comes from Plaza. This is the edition of AliExpress that only has products already in Spanish warehouses, so In 3-5 days you can have your purchase at home without further delays.

Shipping is completely free, as well as fast, and with the option of local return of the product if necessary, which we hope is not the case.

If you prefer to consider another option in search of a tablet to play at the highest level, there are other models that are much more powerful and even have 120 Hz screens.

