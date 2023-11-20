Many years ago, 4K televisions became popular, the first generation, which now faces many problems to function properly, especially software and with its operating systems now completely obsolete.

You may be thinking about taking advantage of the Black Friday offers to renew your old television. In this case you should know that Amazon has already activated all its offers and they also have a Xiaomi 4K Smart TV that has exploded in price completely: it drops to only 279 euros.

It is a 43-inch model that not only has an Ultra HD panel, but It has something that makes it even more interesting, which is that it comes with Amazon Fire OS as operating system.

A 43-inch Smart TV with integrated Amazon Fire TV technology, full control with Alexa and wireless streaming via AirPlay.

Why is it such an important factor? Many television manufacturers develop their own operating systems, but keeping them updated and up-to-date is quite another matter, so they quickly become obsolete after 2-3 years.

With Fire OS, as with Google TV, you have the guarantee that there is a strong company behind developing and improving it, and that will also support a good part of the applications that come to the market. It’s like having a Firestick, only 100% integrated into the TV software.

Beyond this feature, all the things that the Xiaomi TV F2 4K offers are not bad at all, such as Dolby sound and video or Alexa integrated as a virtual assistant, so you can open applications or change channels only with voice commands.

To all this we must add that there are many offers on televisions right now on Amazon, and that some are worth the same or even more than this one. For example, if you are willing to spend a little more, but not too much, you can get a 50″ 4K model with a QLED panel for only 349 euros.

It is clear from these prices that it is the best time of the year to change your television, and even more so if you can do it in a store that has free and fast shipping like Amazon whether you have a Prime account or not, although if you do it will arrive in barely a day at best.

