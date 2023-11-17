Start like this brand’s Black Friday campaign, which offers you the best mobile phones adapted to your budget and needs at unique prices. Some excellent purchasing options today, both for yourself and for a very special gift.

Amazon offers that you will fall in love with

Amazon joins this Black Friday with great offers on some of the Xiaomi devices. Starting with smartphones, users have the opportunity to get some of the models from the most prominent ranges at a very interesting price, such as among the POCO range where we find the POCO X5 5G in its versions (6+ 128GB) and (8+ 256), POCO X5 Pro (5G+6GB+ 128GB) and POCO In addition, this series offers a discount of 300 euros on the POCO F4 GT 5G (12+256GB) Stealth Black, being able to get it for €399.99. Finally, for POCO F5 fans on Amazon’s Black Friday, they will be able to find it in its two versions (8+256 GB) and (12+256 GB) for 349 and 399 euros respectively, thus applying an 80 euro discount to its price. original.

We now move on to the Redmi, which does not want to be left behind on this Black Friday, and where there is available to users – with discounts from 50 to 90 euros – the impressive Redmi 12 in its version (8+256GB) for €169 or the Redmi 10A with a final price of €99.99.

We finish the review of smartphones with the Xiaomi 13T Pro, in its 16+1TB capacity version, which can be obtained for €899.99; and Xiaomi 13T with 8+256GB at a price of €499.99.

But Xiaomi’s Black Friday Amazon deals don’t end here. Tablet enthusiasts will be able to enjoy up to 50 euros off one of their devices such as the 11” Xiaomi Pad 6 in grey, with a special price of €349.99, compared to its €399.99 price. original or the Redmi Pad SE in gray, the best-selling tablet, which will be available for the incredible price of €169.99 these days.

In addition, in the Amazon offers during the week of Black Friday, the various products from the Xiaomi Spain connected ecosystem also take center stage. Until November 27, you can get some of the brand’s star devices for your home such as the Xiaomi Robot Vacuum S12 vacuum cleaner or the Xiaomi Air Fryer Pro 4L air fryer for €179.99 and €79.99 respectively.

Continuing with the vacuum cleaners, the models, Xiaomi Robot Vacuum S10+ and Xiaomi Robot Vacuum X10 will be available for €299.99 and €379.99 respectively. In addition, for those concerned about the security of their homes, the Xiaomi Smart Camera C200 Wi-Fi surveillance camera will also be available for €24.99. The Xiaomi Smart Camera C300 and Xiaomi Smart Camera C400 will also have a reduced price of €29.99 and €34.99 respectively. To complete the offers, the company’s last but not least scooter, Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Go, can be found for €239.99 compared to €299.99 for its original price.

An official store full of unique offers

First of all, we must highlight the offer in the Redmi Note 12, POCO X5 Pro and the Xiaomi 13T Pro. All of them are on offer so that you have options to choose from in both ranges. The Redmi Note 12 with a 6.67-inch screen, 48 MP camera to take spectacular photos and long-lasting battery with 33W fast charging is 179.99 euros. The POCO But they are not the only phones at a good price on mi.com, since there is a Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G and a Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G at very interesting prices, in addition to several very cheap POCO F5 family models and much more.

The offers do not stop here, they also reach the brand’s ecosystem and you will find the Xiaomi Robot Vacuum S12, the ultimate cleaning toolwhile if you want to get around with a quality means of transportation you will love using he Xiaomi Scooter 4 GOan electric scooter more original to move around the city in style.

Also within the ecosystem of Xiaomi home products we find one of his last fryers of area, the 4-liter Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer Pro, which is on sale for 89.99 euros and the 3.5-liter model only costs 59.99 euros. You will find all this and much more on sale these days, but don’t think too much because it is only while supplies last.

Don’t miss the Carrefour offers

At Carrefour, the offers depend on the day. He Redmi You can buy 12C from November 9 to 20, the Redmi 12 4G will be from November 13 to 19 and all other models will be on sale from November 20 to November 27. Discover all the offers and take advantage before they run out, from less than 80 euros:

Alcampo has new daily offers

Alcampo surprises you with new offers every day, from November 8 to 27. The first to arrive will be the Redmi Note 12 Pro and the Redmi 12C with a great discount from November 8 to 19, while the others will arrive on the 20th and will last until November 27.

These are the main Xiaomi offers that you will see these days:

El Corte Inglés stands out for its Redmi

Both on its website and in its well-known shopping centers, El Corte Inglés has several offers in Xiaomi phones from November 20 to 27 where some of the terminals that we have already reviewed stand out. However, take a good look at the list below because with some of them you can get a gift:

Xiaomi phones on offer at MediaMarkt

We finish this review of the Xiaomi offers with those that we can find in MediaMarkt. Again, we have names and smartphones that we have already discussed previously in this article so we are not going to insist on their characteristics. What we do remind you is that they will have these prices from November 17 to 26:

Phone House doesn’t fall behind

Phone House is also on sale these days, but this time its star offer is the Redmi Note 12 with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of memory at 199.99 euros. It is one of the most desired mid-range models of the moment and now you can have it with maximum capabilities for less than 200 euros.

Its large screen allows you to see everything in the best image quality, you will take very good photos with it despite being a low price model and it also offers you a lot of battery with 33W fast charging. All this for much less than you imagined. It is one of the best-selling smartphones and now thanks to this Black Friday offer it can also be yours.

Black Friday also reaches operators

The main telephone operators have taken advantage of this Black Friday to offer Xiaomi phones at very competitive prices. Movistar offers you the most complete Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G from 0 euros with your premium or advanced rate. With one of these rates, you can get this mid-range mobile phone for free with an incredible 200 MP camera, ultra-fast charging and a luxury screen. In Más Móvil you will have the Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G with its Fiber and La Sinfín 45 GB offer for only 1 euro per month for 24 months, with an initial payment of 0 euros. Take advantage of this offer until next December 3.

Leveling up, take in Orange until December 3 a Xiaomi 13T Pro with 512 GB from 4.75 euros per month in 30 installments. With this model, you will have more than 300 euros off with Love Fútbol in installments. Along with it, you will have excellent performance and high-level power, a Leica camera that takes luxurious photos, a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with a 144HZ refresh rate, a lot of battery with ultra-fast charging in just 19 minutes and a lot. further.

If you prefer, Vodafone has an offer in which you will have the Xiaomi Electric Scooter Essential with 66% Black Friday discount, from 4.99 euros per month. You can get this electric scooter at the best price until November 30.