The 11th of the 11th has become a key date for deal hunters, especially in the world of technology. Among the most sought-after products are, without a doubt, robot vacuum cleaners, a marvel of innovation that has transformed the way we keep our homes clean and tidy.

Los robot vacuum cleaners They have evolved from being a simple gadget to becoming a necessity in many homes. With features ranging from smart navigation to autonomous cleaning, these devices not only save time but ensure deeper, more efficient cleaning.

This year, AliExpress surprises us with incredible deals on renowned brands like Xiaomi and Roborock, offering the latest in cleaning technology at prices you can’t miss. In the offer of this 11 of 11 Aliexpressyou will find models that stand out for their power, versatility and ease of use, adapting perfectly to the needs of each home.

If you’re thinking about joining the smart cleaning revolution or simply looking to upgrade your old robot vacuum cleaner, read on. We present you a selection of the best robot vacuum cleaners on sale this 11/11 on AliExpresswhere quality meets affordable prices.

Roborock S7 Max Ultra

Tired of spending hours cleaning? The Roborock S7 Max Ultra comes to the rescue. This robot vacuum cleaner is a champion of autonomy. Your base station is not just anything: it washes, empties, dries and refills itself. Imagine having the wastewater tank drying while the mop does its thing. Goodbye to the task of drying the floor!

But that is not all. This vacuum cleaner has a suction power of 5500 Pa and a mop that vibrates 3000 times per minute. Difficult stains? No problem! In addition, its system prevents the mop from touching the floor when it is not cleaning, preventing that annoying secondary contamination.

The Roborock S7 Max Ultra costs you 851 euros thanks to the 11.11 Aliexpress discount and the coupon AEES100.

Roborock Q7 Max

The Roborock Q7 Max redefines cleaning with its 4200Pa suction power, capable of lifting dirt from any surface. Rugs? Effortless! In addition, its improved rubber brush is a plus for durability and against hair tangles.

This robot not only cleans, but it does it intelligently. Thanks to its LiDAR navigation, map your home and plan cleaning efficiently. Are there areas you prefer not to clean? Just configure it in the app and that’s it. Plus, with its long-lasting battery, there will be no corner left uncleaned.

The Roborock Q7 Max is 285 euros thanks to the 11.11 Aliexpress discount and the coupon AEES50.

Roborock Q7 Max+

The Roborock Q7 Max+ is synonymous with comfort. Its charging station not only recharges the battery, but also empties accumulated dust, giving you up to 4 weeks of worry-free cleaning. And when it’s time to change the dust bag, it will be a quick and easy process.

This model shares the impressive 4200 Pa suction power and durable rubber brush of the Q7 Max. Cleaning is efficient and thorough, ideal for houses with several floors and diverse areas.

The Roborock Q7 Max+ stays at 405.99 euros thanks to the 11.11 Aliexpress discount and the coupon AEES50.

Roborock S8

The Roborock S8 takes cleaning to another level. With 6,000 Pa of power, surpasses all its predecessors. Debris, dust, hair? There is nothing that can resist you. Its efficiency is amazing on both hard floors and carpets.

The S8 not only vacuums, it also mops. His improved mop system scrubs up to 3,000 times per minute, ensuring a deep clean with each pass. In addition, its intelligence allows it to detect obstacles precisely, making cleaning faster and more effective.

The Roborock S8 is left at 499 euros thanks to the 11.11 Aliexpress discount and the coupon AEES100.

Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Mop 3C

The Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Mop 3C is an all-rounder. With 4,000 Pa of power, there is no dust that can resist it. His LDS navigation Create accurate maps of your home for a thorough, personalized cleaning.

Control your robot from anywhere with the app Mi Home/Xiaomi Home. Adjust cleaning according to your needs, organize maps and make sure your home is always spotless.

The Vacuum Mop 3C is 170 euros thanks to the 11.11 Aliexpress discount and the coupon AEES30.

Xiaomi Omni Robot Vacuum-Mop 2

This Xiaomi model, with its 2,700 Pa fan, offers powerful and efficient cleaning. His improved pressure scrubbing Ensures that even the toughest stains disappear.

With a battery that lasts up to 110 minutes, this robot allows you to program and customize the cleaning to your liking. Its advanced technology makes it perfect for modern, active homes.

The Omni Robot Vacuum-Mop 2 costs you 425 euros thanks to the 11.11 Aliexpress discount and the coupon AEES50.

Dreame D10s Pro

The Dreame D10s Pro is a technological marvel. Identify and avoid obstacles accurately and quickly create maps of your home. Besides, his ability to monitor your home via video adds extra security.

With a battery that lasts up to 280 minutespersonalize your cleaning with the app Dreamehome. Create maps, cleaning modes and prohibited zones. The Dreame D10s Pro doesn’t just clean, it adapts to your life.

The D10s Pro is left at 259 euros thanks to the 11.11 Aliexpress discount and the coupon AEES50.

Dreame D10s Plus

The Dreame D10s Plus offers up to 65 days of automatic cleaning. Its advanced automatic emptying system and a 4 liter bag They guarantee prolonged cleaning without effort.

With a suction power of 5,000 Pa and a bristleless rubber brush, this robot ensures deep and efficient cleaning. Its ability to create detailed maps and avoid obstacles makes it a perfect ally to keep your home spotless.

The D10s Plus is left at 351 euros thanks to the 11.11 Aliexpress discount and the coupon AEES50.