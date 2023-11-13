As operators begin to offer the 5G technology With increasing availability and coverage, the greater the sense of urgency to change your smartphone for a compatible one. Thanks to the fact that we are in the middle of the pre-Christmas campaign, between Singles Day and Black Friday, prices plummet and you can buy a new mid-range Xiaomi mobile at its lowest price in Miravia, one of the best online stores to pay the least.

Don’t miss the opportunity to get the POCO X5 Pro at a great price in this limited time offer. In the following lines we are going to tell you its specifications and you will see why it is one of the best mid-range of this 2023.

Xiaomi leads in the mid-range

The Chinese brand has been one of the great protagonists this year in the mid-range. Not only with the excellent Redmi Note 12 series, but in the POCO sub-brand things have also been done very well, especially in the model we are talking about today, the POCO X5 Pro 5G.

This model launched this year has a 6.67-inch screen, Flow AMOLED panel and Full HD+ resolution (2,400 x 1,080 pixels), also featuring Dolby Vision IQ certification. To this we must add a refresh rate of 120 Hz, DCI-P3 color range and a maximum brightness of 900 nits.

New high-end display dimming technology optimized for dark environments is capable of producing accurate colors in low light and greatly reduce eye fatigue caused by strobe stimulation in low-light environments so you can read comfortably, even at night. This screen quality more typical of a high-end smartphone is one of the key points when deciding to purchase it, but not the only one.

At the sound level, for example, the configuration of dual speakers, with Dolby Atmos and high resolution, provides a wide vocal range and exquisite timbre. Combined with the image quality, it provides an exceptional cinematic experience.

Inside we see that there is a procesador Snapdragon 778G, based on TSMC’s 6nm process, with four cores based on ARM Cortex-A78 architecture, to ensure excellent performance and experience. The integrated X53 5G modem supports global high-speed 5G networks.

High-end camera and battery

As for the camera, it surprises with three rear cameras that place it among the best in the mid-range, to the point of equaling some high-end ones. It includes a 108 MP main sensor and PDAF focus, along with an 8 MP wide-angle and 120-degree viewing angle and a 2 MP macro sensor.

The battery is 5000 mAh, one of the increasingly standardized measures. In addition, it has 67W fast charging to get it back to 100% in just a few minutes. The connectivity capacity is also very well covered with Bluetooth 5.2, Dual SIM, NFC, Audio Jack, WiFi 6 (802.11ax) and infrared.

As we see, it is a very complete model with which you will not miss absolutely anything in each feature. Now, luckily, you won’t have to spend a fortune to buy it or give it as a gift, since you have it reduced at Miravia to 259 euros for the model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. At this price you can use a 4% discount coupon for all users and you will get it even cheaper if it is your first purchase, where you will get a discount of up to 30%.