Huge battery, AMOLED screen and triple camera, this is what awaits you with one of the best phones in the mid-range Xiaomi, within its POCO brand. And that’s not all, but with Amazon’s Black Friday week its price drops below 200 euroswhich gives you a discount of up to 33%.

Xiaomi has all kinds of models, from the most premium phones to the cheapest, as is the case of the POCO X5. One of the smartphones with 5G that stands out for each of its features. If this Black Friday you wanted to renew your old phone or are looking for the perfect gift for this Christmas, this smartphone has everything you need to have a phone for several years.

5G, big screen and lots of battery

Xiaomi’s POCO X5 comes with a very good AMOLED DotDisplay screen with 6.67 inches and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. In addition, it must be taken into account that its panel has an FHD+ resolution (2,400 x 1,080 pixels). So it will be perfect for watching videos, movies, series… whatever you prefer.

Among other details that you should know, is its protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3. This way you won’t have to be so worried about possible bumps or scratches. And, on the other hand, its brightness has a maximum of 1,200 nits. So it won’t be a problem to use it in full sunlight.

As for its battery, it is undoubtedly one of the best points of this Chinese smartphone. Inside is hidden a 5,000 mAh battery that can offer this autonomy. According to Xiaomi, this particular model offers you: 20 hours of calls, 13 hours of video recording (1080p), 21 hours of video playback and 192 hours of music.

And when it comes time to charge it, you won’t have to wait as long. In approximately one hour, you will have it at 100% energy. On the other hand, performance is not bad at all. POCO is one of the brands that focuses not only on aesthetics, but also on performance. For this reason it is accompanied by a processor Snapdragon 695. And this CPU gives you the possibility of connecting to 5G networks.

A LITTLE top for 33% less

The model that we bring you today on offer has 6GB RAM and 128GB storage internal. And that’s not the best of all, but unlike other smartphones, if you want to expand its internal memory you can easily do so with a microSD and add up to 1 TB.

For the part of its cameras. This Xiaomi POCO smartphone has a 48 megapixel main lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. And on its screen, a 13 megapixel sensor will be ideal for taking the best selfies.

If you think you’ve already seen it all, you’ll fall in love even more with its price. This particular model cost you 299.99 euros a few days ago. On the other hand, with the Black Friday de Amazon It can be yours for only 199.98 euros, that is, you are going to get a good mobile phone for the first time for less than €200. So don’t think twice and get this smartphone.