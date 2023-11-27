The mobile industry has been in a complicated situation for more than 2 years in which obstacles have caused sales to drop non-stop, to the despair of most manufacturers. And Spain is no exception to this rule.

Despite this, the sales data for the third quarter in the Spanish market have given joy to the 3 main brands in our country: Xiaomi, Samsung y Applewhich although they remain in the same positions, hold up quite well in a panorama full of challenges.

On the other hand, Oppo is emerging as the biggest loser despite maintaining a position ahead of TCL, according to data that analyst Canalys has provided to Axel Springer Spain, editor of Computer Hoy.

Xiaomi was the brand that sold the most mobile phones in Spain during the third quarter, so it maintains its position with respect to the previous period. The Chinese manufacturer has been the leader in Spain in 4 of the last 5 quarters.

Between the months of July and September 2023, Xiaomi sold a total of 1,116,000 mobile phones in our country, which represents 34% of the total market. It is practically the same figure that it achieved last year, with a slight decrease of 1% that places it better than the market average.

In second position is the South Korean Samsung, which thanks to its family of Galaxy smartphones managed to ship 1,039,000 terminals in Spain, 32% of the total of the Spanish market in volume.

Samsung also celebrates a better performance than the rest of the market, since it maintains the sales it had last year, but despite this it still has not achieved the first position that it did achieve in the first 3 months of 2023, in which it dethroned Xiaomi.

The brand that closes the top 3 between the months of July and September of this year is Apple, which sold 382,000 units of its iPhones in Spain in a period marked by the launch at the end of September of the new generation of iPhone 15.

Thanks to its 12% share, the American manufacturer maintains the third position it already occupied in the second quarter of the year, but significantly improves its data, with a 32% growth compared to the same period the previous year, in which it was fourth behind Oppo.

Behind, the fourth position is occupied by the most damaged brand among those that lead the Spanish market: Oppo. The Chinese manufacturer is going through a difficult time in Western Europe after its departure from large markets such as Germany and France. In Spain he remains comfortably among the first, but is significantly distanced from the podium.

Between July and September, Oppo sold 161,000 smartphones in Spain, about 5% of the Spanish market in volume. This data includes OnePlus sales.

However, this represents a 56% drop compared to its sales in the same period of 2022, the most significant drop among the big brands by a large difference, with 200,000 fewer units than in the last third quarter.

The fifth position is occupied by another brand from China such as TCL, with 148,000 mobile phones shipped in Spain in the third quarter of 2023, 17% more than the previous year. It helps it gain 4.5% of the total and grow by more than 20,000 units compared to last year.

The rest of the brands that make up the market, which include such relevant players as Honor, Vivo, Google Pixel, Huawei, ZTE or Nothing, achieved accumulated sales of 419,000 terminals in Spain during the third quarter of 2023, data almost identical to that of the last year, despite the fact that the general market fell 3% from the average.