Beyond mobile phones, you can buy all kinds of gadgets to personalize your home and have a smart home from the Chinese brand. Vacuum cleaners, robots, air purifiers… Or their catalog of heaters with two essentials when the cold and winter begins to arrive.

Xiaomi Smart Tower Heater Lite

This Xiaomi heating tower promises us get heat in just three seconds and offers constant temperature and no noise. It heats up in just three seconds and without waiting so we can achieve a good temperature at home when we turn it on. And for everyone because it has a large ventilation angle with a 70-degree oscillation that will ensure that the heat reaches everyone and for everyone.

It is a very useful gadget that costs around 100 euros and that promises an intelligent constant temperature, a pleasant temperature all the time that remains between 22 and 28 degrees and that allows us other options. For example, it has Timer settings up to eight hours if we want to fall asleep and have it turn off by itself.

It has several different modes to choose from: constant temperature mode (for a pleasant temperature automatically), hot air mode for colder days with maximum power 200W, warm mode with maximum power of 1400W and natural mode that allows to increase air flow within a room. We just have to use the one that interests us using the buttons or from the compatible Xiaomi Mi Home application.

In addition, it is compatible with voice commands and we can use it with Alexa or Google Home so all you have to do is ask it to turn on or activate for it to start working.

Mi Smart Space Heater S

Another of Xiaomi’s essentials for winter is the Mi Smart Space Heater S. A heater that we can control from the brand’s mobile phone application. It has 2200 watts of power to heat up quickly and has a convection heating. Xiaomi assures that it is a comfortable, safe and silent heater. In addition, it has two safety mechanisms that will mean you don’t have to worry because it will automatically turn off if it overheats too much or if it falls.

To control the heater we will do it from the Xiaomi Mi Home application for mobile phones where we can get the temperature we want with a slider or we can configure it to turn off after a while. When the device reaches the set temperature, it stops heating. When it is lower, it heats automatically. So you will ensure that your room is always at a pleasant temperature and warm without having to turn it off or on continuously depending on the moment you are at.

Furthermore, it does not matter if you use it in bedrooms or children’s rooms because it does not cause any discomfort. It does not have drafts nor does it cause dryness in the environment but It also does not make noise so it will allow you to rest without being a problem or annoyance. And another advantage is that it is modern and compact so the design fits everywhere.

Two devices that you should put on your wish list and that are essential if we want to improve the temperature of the home when winter arrives or if we want to control everything from a mobile app and ensure that our house is always warm.