Xiaomi is one of the brands that has the most pull on AliExpress, and it is also one of the ones that has the most presence when the main sales day arrives in this store, the 11th of the 11th, which leaves many prices at historic lows and also enables dozens of discount codes.

In 2023 there is a gadget that is taking off, and it is the Xiaomi TV Stick 4Kthe main cheap alternative to Amazon’s Chromecast and Firestick, which has Android and whose price is ridiculous right now, only 42 euros.

To put the figure in context, Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K costs 70 euros, almost double, so if what you want is a device of this type to give your old television a good boost, the savings are more than considerable .

The same Xiaomi TV Stick 4K costs almost 50 euros on Amazon, which also sells it, although the discount has absolutely nothing to do with the one on 11/11.

The usefulness of these sticks is mainly that you can forget forever about the slowness of your television and storage problems. The Xiaomi model has Android, so you will download the applications you want from Google Play and receive updates from Google.

Once you connect it to HDMI, you can simply forget about your television’s operating system, which has surely started to give you problems. These devices “bypass” you to use theirs, faster and smoother than most TV manufacturers.

We must add several more things that make the offer even better: AliExpress sells it, but in its Plaza category. That means that you will not have to wait long weeks for it to arrive from China because it is already in Spain.

Does not go through customs, has no delays or hidden fees. The price shown on AliExpress is final, and the fact that it comes from a Spanish seller makes things easier for possible returns.

It should be noted that if Amazon’s Firesticks are the ones that are winning this war, it is because Amazon leaves them at bargain prices when dates like Black Friday arrive, although taking into account that the ones on sale now are new from 2023, It seems unlikely that they will even come close to the 34 euros of the Xiaomi model.

