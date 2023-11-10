Six years of leadership and innovation

It was 2017 when the leading global technology company officially landed in Spain. Its premise was clear: Offer quality products, at affordable prices and without giving up quality or innovation.

If we look back, they have managed to position themselves as the leading company in the sale of mobile phones. And if we focus on what they have achieved this year, 2023 has been a consolidation of objectives: In the second quarter of this same year they have managed to position themselves as the best-selling smartphone brand in our territory.

They came stomping. In January 2018 its market share was 10%. However, as the years have passed and we have seen more products and innovation, this share has tripled, reaching up to 30% of the market in 2022.

Technology that combines traditions and avant-garde

This 2023, Xiaomi Spain has achieved a challenge at a technological level. The partnership with the veteran photography company Leica on Xiaomi 13 Series has served to conceive some of the most representative smartphones of these generations.

The cutting edge of innovations such as artificial intelligence must be added to Leica’s experience. Thanks to the intersection of both elements, we have some of the phones with the best quality-price ratio.

In addition, cutting-edge technology also involves covering current needs. Sustainable and non-polluting mobility involves electric scooters in large cities. Healthy cooking involves using less fat in our dishes, and air fryers are the ideal complement. A clean environment goes through an air purifier. And so, a long etcetera, which is brought together under the Xiaomi umbrella.

People are the most important part of the ecosystem

Beyond technology and products, there is something that is essential for it to be created, improved and used. And it’s about the people. There is nothing better than feeling at home, when we are using a technology ecosystem.

And from Xiaomi Spain they have been very aware of this since their arrival in Spain, thanks to the Xiaomi Community application and Xiaomi Fans. This is the application in which users can sign up for local and regional Xiaomi events, such as exclusive device tests.

The best proof that people are important? From 2017 to today, a total of 1,046,750 Xiaomi Fans have been registered. More than 34,000 daily registrations later, Spain is positioned as the fourth country in the world in terms of the largest user community.

A long and promising road

Six years is a lot. But also, as the saying goes, “they are nothing.” And looking to the future, Xiaomi Spain has very clear objectives.

The commitment to innovation, one of its fundamental pillars, has remained unchanged. Furthermore, the avant-garde is also covering needs and adapting to new times. Therefore, commitments such as home security or climate change involve increasing what we already have available.

From home locks to electric cars, everything goes through a connected ecosystem to facilitate day-to-day life, without leaving aside what matters most in the end: The people who, together, have made this possible.