The home entertainment revolution comes with an unbeatable price: the Xiaomi TV Box S (2nd Gen) promises a home cinema experience, now more accessible than ever in 11.11.

In a world where streaming content is king, having an Android TV Box at home has become as essential as having a good sofa to enjoy movie afternoons or series marathons.

Xiaomi knows this and, therefore, has decided to add its brand new Xiaomi TV Box S (2nd Gen) to the Aliexpress 11/11 discount party, giving you the possibility of transforming your living room into a movie theater with cutting-edge technology for only 48 euros.

Xiaomi TV Box S (2nd Gen)

Experience high definition with Dolby Vision & HDR10+

The image quality that your television will offer thanks to the Xiaomi TV Box S (2nd Gen) will be raised to the highest level. With Dolby Vision y HDR10+the color gamut and contrast will automatically adjust to give you an immersive visual experience, able to show you every detail, both in the shadows and in the brightest lights.

The heart of this Xiaomi TV Box is its powerful quad-core processor that, together with its High performance GPU, turns your television into an entertainment center without limits. Furthermore, the combination of 2 GB of RAM with 8 GB of internal storage ensures that you can browse your favorite apps and streaming services without interruptions or waiting.

The TV Box that makes your entertainment easier

With the Xiaomi TV Box S (2nd Gen), you will have a 360° Bluetooth remote control and infrared control, with which you can manage your TV and other connected devices. And if you are one of those who prefer not to lift a finger, the Google Assistant comes to your rescue: a simple “Ok Google” or a tap on the remote button will activate voice control.

The wireless projection It is another of the jewels of this TV Box. With Chromecast built-in, you can send your favorite content from your smartphone or tablet straight to the big screen. Whether watching videos, showing presentations or enjoying a game of your favorite mobile video game, the ease and quality of transmission are impressive.

On this 11th of the 11th, the Xiaomi TV Box S (2nd Gen) drops to 48 euros, but wait, there’s more. If your purchase reaches certain amounts, you can apply the discount codes that Aliexpress makes available to you.

With Aliexpress 11.11 coupons, the price of your new Android TV Box can be reduced even further. You just have to pay attention to the conditions of each coupon and get ready to enjoy your favorite content like never before:

AEES15: 15 euros discount on a minimum purchase of 100 euros. AEES30: 30 euros discount on a minimum purchase of 200 euros. AEES50: 50 euros discount on a minimum purchase of 300 euros. AEES100: 100 euros discount on a minimum purchase of 500 euros. D11ES08: 8 euros discount on a minimum purchase of 50 euros. D11ES40: 40 euros discount on a minimum purchase of 250 euros.

In addition to being an advanced technological gadget, what you are really getting when purchasing the Xiaomi TV Box S (2nd Gen) is an investment in your leisure and quality time. Because, at the end of the day, what matters is enjoying those relaxing moments to the fullest, and with this Android TV Box, Xiaomi ensures that every second in front of the television is a unique experience.

Don’t miss this golden opportunity. The 11th of the 11th is your time to make the leap to high definition, fluid streaming and intelligent control of your entertainment. Xiaomi and Aliexpress have made it possible, are you going to be the one to make it a reality in your living room? Get ready to add this device to your shopping cart and experience the future of home entertainment!

