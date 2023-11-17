One of our favorite projector brands is celebrating the Black Friday all the way. We are talking about XGIMI, which has decided to apply discounts to its fantastic range of projectors so that now you can buy that model you have been wanting for the best possible price. The most interesting thing is that even the new Horizon Ultra model It is discounted, although not as much as you would like.

One of the best 4K projectors

Of all the list offered, it is impossible not to pay attention to the 29% discount who enjoys the magnificent Horizon Pro, a model with 4K resolution that has become one of the great winners of the XGIMI range. Its excellent performance, versatility and image quality make it one of the most desired 4K projectors, and with the current price of 1,199 euros it is an almost obligatory purchase.

Portable projectors

Other models that attract a lot of attention are those belonging to the serie MoGo. These compact models are perfect for setting up a cinema anywhere, as they have very good quality, automatic image adjustment and a size so compact that it is hard to believe. You can carry them in a backpack and set up your own cinema in a matter of seconds.

With discounts of 20% and 25%, the MoGo 2 and MoGo 2 Pro are an excellent purchase that you should take into account.

The best 4K projector

But if there is an offer that will attract attention among connoisseurs, it is that of Horizon Ultra. It is the brand’s latest model (and one that we have had the opportunity to test), a 4K projector with HDR and spectacular image quality, which has a very elegant design perfect for blending into the living room and which stands out for its spectacular brightness level, possible thanks to its hybrid laser-LED system.

It is a projector with which you will enjoy cinema at its highest quality, with a very competent integrated sound system and with the brand’s classic tricks, such as auto-adjustment of the trapezoidal image, detection of people, etc.

The offer is not as succulent as with the rest of the models, but enjoying a discount of 100 euros With this 5% discount it never hurts.

Until when will the offers be available?

XGIMI offers will be activated until next November 30However, on Amazon they will only appear until November 27, which is when the giant ends its Black Friday days. After the date, El Corte Inglés, Mediamarkt and Fnac will continue to offer discounts until November 30.