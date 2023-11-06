Debut for the long-awaited

November 6, 2023

There are truly many new features from Fantic at this EICMA 2023. If on the one hand the Venetian company opens up to the world of road sports cars with the Stealth 125 and the Imola Concept, the precursor of a range to come, the Treviso technicians have also worked on the enduros, from always an area of ​​choice for the brand. The tessellated range is enriched with a new White Edition which follows the limited Black Edition announced last September. But two important two- and four-stroke models also arrive: XE300 and XEF310.

Fantic XE300

XE300, born already a winner



Enduro lovers have already followed it in action and now they will be able to ride it. In fact, the XE300 2T powered by the new powerful engine arrives on the market Minarelli Euro5, with injection and electric start. A bike that has already won the Enduro Junior2 world title with Albin Norrbin in a year in which Fantic has collected 5 world titles in enduro. The first version of the bike was developed with the brilliant contribution of Davide Guarneri in 2022, a year in which however he had to retire as dominator of the E3 class due to a serious injury. Today the XE300 is finally ready in its standard version, already on the market by the end of 2023. A motorcycle dedicated to uncompromising performance thanks to the high-performance 300 engine and a revolutionary cooling system. The first engine in Fantic’s Racing range was developed, tested and produced in Italy by Minarelli engines, the latter acquired by Fantic in 2020 from Yamaha Motor Europe. A compact, technological and extremely high-performance engine, which guarantees a lot of power, but a regular and full torque curve at all speeds of use. The technology hidden inside this jewel guarantees its brilliant performance, thanks above all to a system of Dell’Orto double injector electronic injection which ensures excellent regular operation and E5 Plus compliance. The exhaust valve is electronic, allowing a full and vigorous torque curve at every speed. The electric starter, designed by Minarelli, always ensures immediate starts in all conditions. Finally, the hydraulic clutch ensures precision and minimal effort on the lever. The cycling sector is top class, and differs from all the competitors on the market. It is the only 300 2T that is developed around a valuable Semi double cradle aluminum frame, with a high rigidity/lightness ratio. Like the other sisters in the enduro range, the Kayaba suspension with 48mm SSS fork has been confirmed, a point of reference in the offroad world for years. The explosiveness of the 2-stroke is also managed by the first-rate electronic component: first and foremost the multilevel traction control, perfect for tackling different conditions and a cutting-edge double handlebar mapping switch. Great functionality is also guaranteed from a maintenance point of view with direct access to the air filter. Last but not least, the ergonomic part, studied by the Fantic test team, boasts minimal dimensions and maximum centralization of the masses. The oil and petrol tank are integrated, the conveyors are narrow and ergonomic, the rear axle has been completely redesigned compared to Fantic’s other 2-stroke offroad models, guaranteeing space for many more components, but maintaining the same overall dimensions. Important study was also dedicated to the handlebar positions of the switches and buttons, allowing great functionality but limited space and minimal design. Configuration LEDs, multilevel Traction control setting and double map switch are positioned on the left, with only the classic kill switch on the right. Retail price including VAT: 10.390 euro.

Fantic XEF310

XEF310: the tightrope walker



Another decidedly interesting debut is that of the XEF310, a 4T model which is positioned in an intermediate range between 250 and 450 to offer balance between the best features of these models. The objective is therefore to combine the agility, ease of use and driving fun of the 250 4T with a power output and torque that is close to its bigger sister 450. Many hours were spent by Fantic technicians precisely in finding the better balance between performance and ease of use even for the amateur. We find a compression ratio (12.8) that is not too high, but much more suitable for large 360 ​​enduro. The character of the engine is also customizable by choosing one of the 3 dedicated mappings (hard/soft/standard), selectable directly with new switches, handlebar maps which also govern the traction control on 9 levels. WIFI COM is also standard, which helps to create a complete electronic package for sewing the motorbike on. Like its 250 and 450 sisters, it boasts an aluminum perimeter frame and Kayaba SSS suspension with dedicated setting, 270mm brake discs on the front and 245mm on the rear. Retail price including VAT: 10.790 euro.

Fantic White Edition

Arriva la White Edition



After the launch in September of the “Black Edition”, in a limited edition aimed at pilots which includes a dedicated racing kit, here is now the White Edition of Fantic’s MY24 Offroad. The new MX and Enduro range features the models presented in the Black version, but with a new aesthetic livery to which are added the models presented above for enduro, XE300 and XEF310. Fantic therefore offers one of the widest ranges in the professional Offroad panorama with 4 cross models (XX125 2T, XX250 2T, XXF250 4T, XXF450 4T) and 5 in Enduro (XE125 2T, XE300 2T, XEF250 4T, XEF310 4T, XEF450 4T).