There is just over a week left until the awards ceremony of the year in the world of video games reveals which game of the year will be, but in the meantime there will also be room for announcements. And as we already know, the party prepared by Geoff Keighley goes a long way, and someone that couldn’t be missing was Microsoft.

Index

See all sections

A guest that almost never fails

3 years ago Phil Spencer performed at the The Game Awards to show the world a bombshell. That was where we saw for the first time the design of the Xbox Seriesan extremely surprise announcement that no one expected, and much less no one was going to think that new generational hardware could be presented in the middle of December.

Unfortunately, last year Microsoft had nothing to show at the gala and did not appear, however, this year they have already announced, and they promise “great announcements that you will not want to miss.”

What are they going to present?

Microsoft’s official roadmap is quite extensive, so the company could talk about any of its many titles that are simmering in its studios. Let’s remember that games of the caliber of Avowed, Stay of Decay 3, Hellblade 2: Senua’s Saga and the reboot of Fable are still pending, and when asked, the announcement of a completely unknown new game would disorient fans even more. We’ll see what they surprise us with.

Not to mention that the Activision-Blizzard purchase will have to be named at some point, something that could also leave some surprise in the form of a launch for Game Pass or something similar.

The best game of the year

The final fireworks, however, will fall on the event, obviously. And at the end of the night the game of the year will be revealed, where precisely Microsoft has not managed to have a presence with any of its projects. Will the surprise announcements hide the definitive bid to win this award? Let’s remember the nominees:

Alan Wake 2

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Resident Evil 4

Baldur’s Gate 3

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

When is The Game Awards held?

The video game gala will be held next December 8 at 1:30 in the morning in Spanish time, so this year it will be time to get up quite early, since the party will officially last until 5:00 in the morning.

The event can be seen live on YouTube and Twitch, so if you want to have a good evening in honor of video games, you already have an early morning plan.

Fuente: IGN