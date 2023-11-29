Although it is not competing to win the most important award at The Game Awards 2023, Xbox will be present at the ceremony not only to see its exclusives try to win an award, but also to make important announcements.

Taking into account that, as in the last 10 years, in this edition of The Game Awards the company is not competing for the game of the year award coupled with that last year he was not present at the eventusers of the brand could well skip this event and choose not to tune in.

Sin embargo, Xbox wants fans to do the oppositewell there are reasons to be excited.

Xbox wants its fans to see The Game Awards 2023

We say this because the Microsoft division began sending invitations to all users of the brand, in which invites you to tune in to the eventscheduled for next December 7 at 6:30 PM (Mexico City time).

“Tune in for the best in gaming,” reads the Xbox invitation. “Celebrate the best games of the year and the winners at The Game Awards.”

What caught the attention of the invitation is that in addition to prizes there will also be “important announcements and other Xbox news” that his fans will not want to miss, obviously without offering more details about these surprises.

What do you hope Xbox will announce at The Game Awards 2023? Tell us in the comments.

