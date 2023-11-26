If we look back, we will discover that in 2016 great proposals debuted in the video game industry. That year, Electronic Arts surprised the community with the launch of the sequel to one of its most celebrated cult titles from the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 era.

Although far from perfection, this action game has an attractive discount on Xbox platforms and you can get it for less than $1 USD. Of course, you better hurry, because this limited time offer will end soon.

We are talking about nothing more and nothing less than Mirror’s Edge Catalyst, the parkour and first-person combat video game developed by DICE, the same studio responsible for the Battlefield franchise. On the occasion of Black Friday, it is on sale in the Xbox store and you can get it at a gift price.

Specifically, this AAA single-player video game from Electronic Arts costs $0.99 USDthat is to say, $19.95 MXN on Microsoft consoles. If you buy it now to always have it in your bookstore, you will save $379.05 MXN. The offer will end on November 30.

Mirror’s Edge Catalyst has a big discount on Xbox

En Steam, Mirror’s Edge Catalyst tiene 90% discount and you can get it for $43.90 MXN. Unfortunately, it does not have an offer on PlayStation, so in the PS Store it costs $19.99 USD. Of course, it is available on all platforms at no additional cost through subscription EA Play.

What is Mirror’s Edge Catalyst?

Mirror’s Edge Catalyst is a first-person action video game with a heavy emphasis on parkour and hand-to-hand combat that debuted in 2016. Although it is the second installment in the franchise, the story takes place before the events of the cult classic of 2008.

Although it followed the same formula as the first installment, this open-world title received mixed ratings from professional critics and players. Right now, it has an average rating of 69 on Metacritic. Of course, on Steam it has very positive reviews.

Unfortunately, Mirror’s Edge Catalyst had a moderate commercial performance. Electronic Arts and DICE have hinted that the franchise has little chance of returning, so it looks like this 2016 installment will be the last.

Mirror’s Edge Catalyst Debuted to Mixed Reviews, But Has Already Earned Cult Status

But tell us, do you plan to take advantage of the offer and give this parkour title a try? Let us read you in the comments.

Visit this page to read more news related to Mirror’s Edge. On the other hand, click here to find more offers.

