The division Microsoft’s Xbox has announced the signing of a multi-year agreement with Inworlda company specializing in the field of generative artificial intelligence.

This partnership will allow Xbox studios to have access to various tools to support developers in the creation of video games. How? Inworld and Xbox will create a set of tools based on generative artificial intelligence who will assist creative teams with dialogue writing, character creation and quest design.

“We want to help developers realize their ideas, push the limits and experiment to improve gameplay, connection with players and more,” said Haiyan Zhang, head of AI for Xbox.

Microsoft is not the first company to focus on generative AI: at the beginning of the year Ubisoft presented a similar tool which deals with supporting developers in writing dialogue in video games.

