Like every year, the nominations for The Game Awards generated divided opinions and quite a bit of controversy among players. Geoff Keighleyorganizer of the event, knows that there are studios disappointed by the games that were chosen for the 2023 edition of the awards.

An Xbox studio is clearly unhappy with the nominations, so he directly confronted Keighley on social media and asked him about his absence in the nominations. We mean Raredevelopers of Sea of ​​Thieves.

Find out: The curse continues: Xbox has never won the GOTY at The Game Awards

Related video: From best to worst – Game of the Year

Rare criticizes The Game Awards 2023 nominations

Rare was not satisfied with the games nominated for Best Community Support categorywhich distinguishes titles that have been actively maintained for years and that continually offer content to their players.

On the list of nominees is Baldur’s Gate 3, Cyberpunk 2077, Destiny 2, Final Fantasy XIV and No Man’s Sky. Rare apparently believes he deserved to be on the list for all the work he’s done with Sea of ​​Thieves.

“Don’t our community weekends mean anything to you, Geoff?” the studio asked the awards organizer, referring to the continuous activities they organize in the pirate title.

The message did not go unnoticed by the players, who agreed that nominations are sometimes unfair, in that there are titles that should be left out. There are those who believe that Rare deserved the mention more than Bungie, for example.

Part of the community celebrated Rare’s message, as they consider it a kind of swipe at the event. Keighley did not respond to the message, but later stated that he knows that some studios are not satisfied and that this happens every year.

Rare showed its disagreement with TGA 2023

In case you missed it: Xbox Game Pass: play these The Game Awards nominees on the service

In this link you will find more news related to The Game Awards 2023.

Related video: Games that stole their Game of the Year nomination

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News