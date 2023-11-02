These wired headphones are highly rated and multi-platform.

Xbox stereo headsets only weigh 286 grams

The Xbox stereo headset is back on sale on Amazon and can be yours for less than 50 euros. If you are looking for wired headphones that are comfortable and light, then they are a very interesting option. By the way, user reviews are very positivehence they have a score of 4.5 stars out of 5. So, it goes without saying that they are a safe bet.

You can buy the Xbox stereo headset for 49.58 euros on Amazon or MediaMarkt (17% discount). If we take into account that they have a recommended price of 59.99 euros in the Microsoft Store, you save 10.41 euros. It’s not bad at all! Now, remember that this is a limited time offer, so can end at any time.

Xbox stereo headset

Save 10.41 euros by buying Xbox stereo headsets on Amazon

Xbox stereo headsets have a 3.5mm jack connector and son compatibles con Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One y PC. In addition, they support high-fidelity spatial sound Windows Sonic, Dolby Atmos and DTS Headphone:X, and this improves immersion when playing as you will enjoy immersive audio. You will be able to hear every detail with great precision. But not only that, you will also be able to communicate with your teammates clearly and clearly, thanks to the integrated microphone. To adjust the volume, simply use the over-ear controls on the headphones.

At the ergonomic level, they stand out for their design, which adapts to the shape of your head and offers you maximum comfort. The headband has a metal band on the inside that is padded with foam, while the ear pads have an oval design with polyurethane leather that barely puts pressure on the ears, making them very comfortable headphones for long gaming sessions.

Xbox stereo headset

As you can see, Xbox stereo headsets are an ideal option for all those players who want to enjoy quality sound without having to spend a lot of money. Therefore, if you were planning to renew your old headphones, then it is a good time to do so. So don’t hesitate and get them before the offer ends. You will not regret! We could say that they are one of the best wired headphones that you can buy for less than 50 euros.

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Alfa Beta Juega receives a commission. Join the Alfa Beta Juega bargain channel to find out about the best offers before anyone else.