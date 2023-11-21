The diversification of Microsoft video game business It means that not everything is concentrated on its console offering. Xbox is today a gaming ecosystem, not just hardware, but in the end it continues to have a presence in the console sector and reality does not look good in it. The recent sales report in Europe showed that Xbox Series X|S is sinking while PlayStation 5 remains at the top and continues to rise.

Console sales in Europe continue to be dominated by PS5, while Xbox sinks

Today, the video game and console sales report in Europe corresponding to October 2023 was published. In it, the dominance of PlayStation 5 which recorded an increase in its sales of 143% in comparison with October 2022a performance that has been possible by leaving the shortage period behind because Sony has complied with the distribution of units with a normal, not atypical, process.

However, something that stands out is the drop in sales of Xbox Series X|S Well they went down 52% compared to the same month in 2022. In that sense, the figure shows that there was no influence from Starfield that was favorable for Microsoft consoles on the continent. The worrying fact is that the percentage drop in Xbox Series X|S sales in Europe is growing because in August was 12% and in September 35%every month compared to the same period of the previous year.

Xbox Series X|S sales in Europe are falling more and more

Xbox Series X|S cannot handle the European market

Finally, Nintendo Switch continues to experience the expected drop for the last part of its commercial cycle and in the case of October 2023 a drop of 20% was recorded.

The results of Xbox Series In the case of the United States, Microsoft’s console offering has found stability, highlighting unit sales and dollars in recent months, although below what PS5 is doing in that market.

