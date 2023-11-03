According to data collected by Famitsu, Microsoft consoles outsold the PlayStation 5 last week in Japan, for the first time all year.

Three years have passed since the launches of Xbox Series X|S y PS5, the new generation consoles that took over from Xbox One and PS4 respectively. We are in a 2:1 favorable ratio to the Sony console in terms of sales.

It has been a great year for PlayStation 5, which enjoys good stock worldwide. However, we must not forget that 2021 and 2022 were ”black” years for Sony’s sales forecasts.

Meanwhile, the Xbox Series S was sweeping the world, and even the Series Despite this, PS5 has sold almost double.

Specially in Japan, territory dominated by Nintendo Switchbut that in the first months of 2023 he opted for PS5 most of the weeks.

After knowing the sales data provided by Famitsu, it has once again occurred an Xbox survey on PlayStationa rare situation that speaks very well of Microsoft’s work in this generation.

Xbox sells more than PS5 in Japan

Since both platforms burst onto the market in November 2020, it is The fourth time that Xbox Series X|S surpasses PS5 in terms of sales in the country of the rising sun.

It happened last week (October 23-29), as listed in Famitsu data. The other three times correspond to last year, when PS5 did not have a good stock situation.

Xbox Series X|S have sold a total of 3301 units during the past week, which are broken down into 2903 Series X consoles y 398 Series S consoles.

Unsplash

For its part, PS5 has collapsed, selling only 2,933 units in his native country. Specifically, 2,717 units of the normal model and 216 of the digital model.

It’s the fourth time Xbox has surpassed PS5 in Japanese sales, and the first time it’s happened this entire year. The green strip has a hard time convincing Japanese users, but little by little they are trying to consolidate themselves in that market.

Respect to the previous occasionswere the following:

May 2022: 6225 units of Xbox, for 2693 units of PS5. June 2022: 6695 units of Xbox, for 3035 units of PS5. September 2022: 14,077 units of Xbox, for 11,180 units of PS5.

Will it be repeated again? Who knows, but it is certainly a very positive fact for Microsoft in the always complicated Japanese market. As information, Xbox Series X|S has already beaten the numbers achieved by One in Japan.

In terms of game sales, we have already mentioned the leadership of Super Mario Bros. Wonder, with other new releases such as Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1. At the hardware level, Nintendo Switch continues to reign.