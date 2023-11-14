He Black Friday this year will allow you to get the new generation consoles at very interesting prices, since, if last year between the shortage of units and the little margin for discounts that they could afford, they did not squeeze their price, this year it is a big discount twice. If you were waiting for the moment to buy either console, it is now or never.

Xbox Series X on sale for Black Friday

On the one hand, we have the great Microsoft console. The Xbox Series .

The original price of this pack is 639,98 eurosbut thanks to a 20% discount we can get it for 509.99 euros, which represents a saving of 129.99 euros (something like buying the console and getting both games for free).

PS5 on sale for Black Friday

The other great offer comes with the PS5 pack and two DualSense controllers with a 20% discount, which allows you to get the Sony console at a spectacular price of 489 euros for its version with Blu-ray drive. It is important to remember that this price drop is also due to the arrival of the new Slim version, but taking into account that both consoles have the same performance, there is no better opportunity than this to get a console at the best price.

Which one to buy?

And the big question for many at this point is which console exactly to buy. Both models are proving to be true graphical monsters, so any option is a great option. The details that you should take into account when giving one of these consoles for Christmas is knowing exactly which console the friends and acquaintances of the person who is going to receive the console play on. It is quite important so that you can play the same games (although nowadays most games exist for both consoles and can play with each other).

In addition, one of the strengths of PS5 is that it has very important and renowned exclusive games such as The Last of Us, God of War or Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, while on the Xbox side, the monthly subscription service proposal of Xbox Game Pass It allows you to have a gigantic library of games that increases month by month.

Whatever the option chosen, what you should keep in mind is that these packs have one of the best prices of the year, so you shouldn’t have to think too much if you want to have a good gift for this Christmas.