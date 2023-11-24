In this article, HobbyConsolas may receive a commission from your purchases. More information.

Discover the best Black Friday offer on Amazon: the Xbox Series S pack plus three months of Game Pass Ultimate at an incredible price of 229 euros. Experience the ultimate gaming experience with this perfect combination of performance and fun.

Imagine having access to a universe of games, from timeless classics to the most anticipated releases, all at your fingertips and with unmatched game quality. That’s what the Xbox Series S offers, a console that redefines the gaming experience for fans of all ages.

This Black Friday, Amazon has launched an offer that is making gamers’ hearts beat faster: the pack of Xbox Series S along with three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for only 229 euros.

One of the best Black Friday deals

The Xbox Series S bundle offers much more than just a console. Comes with a Custom SSD ensuring ultra-fast loading times, allowing you to immerse yourself in your favorite games without delays. Additionally, the console is fully digital, meaning you can download and play any game from the extensive Xbox Game Pass library.

Whether you’re a fan of racing with Forza Motorsport, space adventures with Starfield, or if you prefer to immerse yourself in fantasy worlds with Elder Scrolls and Fallout, this pack has you covered. The inclusion of tres meses de Xbox Game Pass Ultimate gives you access to over a hundred high-quality games, including PC titles and Xbox exclusives like Halo and Forza Horizon 5.

Beyond video games

But the fun doesn’t stop there. With Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you also get an EA Play subscription, which gives you access to games like Mass Effect and STAR WARS. Additionally, you can enjoy premium content from Riot Games, including popular titles like League of Legends and Valorant.

He online multiplayer It is also a crucial part of this package. Whether you’re competing or collaborating, you can connect with friends and enjoy shared gaming experiences. This social aspect of video games has never been so accessible and exciting.

Enhanced gaming experience

The Xbox Series S is more than just a console; It is an entertainment center. Can you do streaming the video and 4K on platforms like Disney+, Netflix y Amazon. Additionally, Xbox Velocity Architecture technology ensures smooth gameplay of up to 120 FPScomplemented with the Quick Resume to take advantage of every minute of the game.

One of the most impressive features of the Xbox Series S is its ability to play titles from all four generations of Xbox. This means you can relive your favorite games with enhanced graphics and optimized gameplay, offering an experience like never before.

The Xbox Series S and three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate pack at a price of 229 euros is an invitation to experience the future of video games. This package is the perfect choice for any video game fan looking for quality, variety and endless fun. Don’t miss this opportunity to immerse yourself in the world of Xbox with this incredible offer.

