And he has used Reddit as a last option to see if he can find a solution.

Xbox customer service has not been able to recover your account.

Join the conversation

The video game market is increasingly getting closer to the digital field, with all that this entails. Until a decade or so ago, the majority of sales came from physical games, that is, those that included the disc and possibly a manual, but in recent times we are seeing how certain titles decide to be released only digitally, such as the case of Alan Wake II, while others despite being released in physical, Your sales of this version are superfluous.

Playing digital games is especially comfortable, which is probably the reason why many prefer it, but it also brings with it various risks that we must assume when purchasing them, and one of the worst would be precisely what has happened to the user whose we will talk today: lose your account with all your games and purchases in it.

This is one of the most important fears that gamers have, and this is precisely what happened to a user who decided to share it through Reddit. As you can see below, this player attaches an image of the email that the Xbox help service sent him, this being the platform on which he lost his 15-year-old account. According to the same report, he has gone to all possible authorities to solve this problem, but the team responsible He has disabled his account with no option for him to recover it himself.

Last update on my 15 year old xbox account that was compromised.

byu/planetgrayarea inxbox

You can already imagine how he will feel right now, and as he himself states, the problem is not only the games, but also 15 years of memories with friends and otherswhich you have lost simply because someone has decided to log into your account, and customer service has been unable to do anything about it, only offering you the opportunity to create a new account.

Always activate all security options

This type of account theft is very difficult to avoid in general, but the truth is that you can make it more difficult if you you activate all possible security options, especially two-step verification. Of course, this is not an absolute guarantee of anything, but it does allow you to be calmer in this regard, since they should also have hacked your mobile device to be able to access this way.

Join the conversation