Microsoft and the company specialized in AI sign a collaboration agreement. Each Xbox developer will be able to decide on their use or degree of confidence in these tools.

New firm bet for Microsoft, both in its technological aspect and in the development of new software for the Xbox ecosystem. It’s no secret that AI has become a breakthroughwhich still has to iron out a few edges.

For example, the use of AI tools to recreate real voices. A few months ago, different video game voice actors exploded against a series of mods for Skyrim.

However, AI can provide many advantages if used wisely. At Microsoft they know it, and that’s why They have signed an important agreement regarding their future as a video game developer.

Xbox and the Inworld AI company join their paths. In case you don’t know her, Inworld develops experiences using artificial intelligence toolsand in the green strip they want to take advantage of them to enrich their next projects.

This is how it has been communicated Microsoft in an official post. The goals of Xbox and the Inworld company are to develop interesting universes, using these tools with great potential.

Xbox reinforces its commitment to AI

In the years to come, Xbox developers They will have Inworld’s AI tools for your next games. It will not be an imposition, but rather an advance that can be used.

In the statement, Microsoft ensures that each developer will be able to assess the degree of use they want to make of AI, and that its incorporation into the work schemes will be progressive.

The idea is that Inworld AI tools are very useful for develop interesting scripts, characters and missions in Xbox video games. In this way, they want to stand out from the competition when creating new stories and universes.

Haiyan Zhang, general manager of AI at Xbox, believes that They must use the best tools possible in game development, and that is why they have signed this agreement with Inworld.

”At Xbox, we believe that with better tools, creators can create even more extraordinary games.”

The idea is to unite Inworld tools with the ecosystem Azure from Microsoft, as well as cloud toolslas Xbox strengths and the technical advances from Microsoft Research.

In the tool package, it is included a script and story generation co-pilot through AI, as well as a character creation engine.

”AI has long been an integral part of game development, with applications ranging from enemy AI to procedural generation,” says Ilya Gelfenbeyn, CEO of Inworld.

It remains to be seen how this news fits into the gaming community, as well as unions like SAG-AFTRA. Like any tool, AI can be beneficial if it is in the right hands.

How about Xbox and Microsoft’s commitment to AI? We are eager to see how this partnership with Inworld works, which we will surely see in the Redmond company’s upcoming first-party developments.