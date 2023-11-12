Although it has been done in a rather ambiguous way.

Hellblade II is, without a doubt, one of the most anticipated releases for Xbox Series

The Xbox catalog is quite interesting, especially if we take into account that a large part of its exclusives are available in its subscription service, Xbox Game Pass. Even so, and despite this year’s big releases such as Starfield or Forza Motorsport, we must admit that in recent years they have left a lot to be desired in their release planning, and there are many titles that have been announced for a long time and that are still without specific date. One of the most important would be Hellblade II, officially announced during The Game Awards 2019along with the Xbox Series X itself, and which since then has not yet offered a specific date for its launch.

Of course, as many of you can point out, we knew it would be released in 2024but without specifying any month or something similar, and now it seems that we have finally been able to find out a launch window, although we already warned you that it is not particularly specific, so we shouldn’t take it literally.

Habemus launch window

The Fourth Curtain podcast has, for its 32nd episode, a guest of honor: Matt Boty, head of Microsoft Studios. You can see the specific episode later, although what interests us is right at the moment when he talks about first-party releases.

Specifically, it points out that they plan to launch 4 major games a year, that is, one in each quarter of the year, or rather, one every 3 months. He also comments that before Hellblade II we should receive Ara: History Untold and Towerborne, titles that would presumably occupy the first half of the year 2024, so it can be stated that Hellblade II will be released during the second half of the same year.

Of course it is necessary to be cautious, and not take these statements literally, given that It also ignores games like Avowed or Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, which are also scheduled to be released during 2024, and which would not fit into that organization chart of 4 major releases per year. In that sense we can intuit that this is not something set in stone, or that some of these will end up being delayed, although we could practically determine that indeed Hellblade II’s launch window would be the second half of 2024.

At the time we brought you our analysis of Hellblade: Senua’s Sacriface, and we concluded that it was a title with many virtues but also several defects. Let’s hope that in the face of this sequel, and with the full support of Microsoft, we can see all the potential that we find in this aforementioned first installment exploited.

