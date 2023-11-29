Xbox It is always looking to improve the user experience and although it starts from a general base, it is important to have adjustments for hardware and devices, after all it is a gaming ecosystem. The November update shows that the brand thought about it and is going all in for the gaming on PC and mobile.

Xbox is betting on Compact Mode for PC and devices like Asus ROG Ally. What is it and how do I activate it?

The Xbox app for PC and mobile includes Compact Mode

Microsoft Gaming today reported the launch of the November update, which is underway for all consoles and devices with the Xbox app, of course also Windows. The first surprise is the implementation of a Compact Mode, which offers an interface with modifications that make it more intuitive and focused on the content and game management experience.

Compact Mode in the Xbox app is designed for PC and mobile devices, hence it offers the contraction of the sidebar thanks to the implementation of icons, freeing up space for a better view of the content and the most attractive options for the user. To activate this mode, Microsoft added a button in the upper left corner and just click to activate it.

This mode, in addition to improving the Xbox experience on PC, is also designed for portable devices such as Asus ROG Ally and Lenovo Legion Go, in fact these pieces of hardware dedicated to gaming will include this mode by default when the Xbox application is started.

What else does the November update for Xbox include?

Xbox continues to improve the user experience

On the other hand, the November update for Xbox includes support for the Japanese language on physical and virtual keyboards. To activate this option, just go to the Language and Location section, on one side there will be the boxes with the options for Japanese keyboards.

Finally, Xbox reported that it has improved the game services review and repair tool. In this case, we will have to go to the Support section and there we will find the window to start the review process in case we experience any problems with our content or the online experience of our favorite games.

